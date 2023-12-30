The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-122 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Duren put up 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Below we will dive into Duren's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 11.7 Rebounds 10.5 11.4 11.3 Assists -- 2.6 2.4 PRA -- 26.7 25.4 PR -- 24.1 23



Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Duren has made 5.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

Duren's opponents, the Raptors, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 13th in possessions per game with 103.3.

The Raptors give up 114.5 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have allowed 27.4 per contest, 24th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 25 9 5 4 0 0 1 2/12/2023 21 6 4 1 0 0 0 11/14/2022 19 2 6 0 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.