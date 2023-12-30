Isabella County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Isabella County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Isabella County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beal City High School at Sacred Heart Academy High School
- Game Time: 4:55 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Mt Pleasant, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pleasant High School at Shepherd High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Shepherd, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
