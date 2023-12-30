Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ingham County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dexter High School at Okemos High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 30

12:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Okemos, MI

Okemos, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30

1:00 PM ET on December 30 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at East Lansing High School