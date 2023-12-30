What are Eastern Michigan's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Eastern Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 241

Eastern Michigan's best wins

Against the Cleveland State Vikings on November 18, Eastern Michigan secured its best win of the season, which was a 69-62 home victory. The leading scorer against Cleveland State was Tyson Acuff, who posted 31 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

76-72 on the road over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on November 21

72-69 at home over Hampton (No. 352/RPI) on December 21

70-60 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 353/RPI) on November 11

74-71 on the road over Central Arkansas (No. 354/RPI) on November 25

Eastern Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Eastern Michigan is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Eastern Michigan has been handed the 278th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of EMU's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Eastern Michigan's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

