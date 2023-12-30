With the Detroit Lions taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), is David Montgomery a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Detroit's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 195 times for 910 yards (75.8 per game), with 11 touchdowns.

Montgomery has also caught 16 passes for 117 yards (9.8 per game).

Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in nine games.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 18 56 1 1 -1 0 Week 14 @Bears 10 66 0 3 19 0 Week 15 Broncos 17 85 0 2 -3 0 Week 16 @Vikings 17 55 1 2 14 0

