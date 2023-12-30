Best bets are available for when the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

When is Cowboys vs. Lions?

  • Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
Best Moneyline Bet

  • The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.3 points of each other).
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 71.4%.
  • The Cowboys have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've finished 10-1 in those games.
  • Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter.
  • The Lions have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
  • Detroit has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +205 odds on them winning this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Detroit (+6)
  • The Cowboys have registered a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Dallas is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
  • The Lions have covered the spread 10 times this season (10-5-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (52.5)
  • Between them, these two teams average 5.1 more points per game (57.6) than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
  • The Cowboys and the Lions have seen their opponents average a combined 9.7 fewer points per game than the point total of 52.5 set in this game.
  • Cowboys games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (53.3%).
  • The teams have hit the over in 10 of the Lions' 15 games with a set total.

CeeDee Lamb Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
15 6.7 2 94.9 9

Jared Goff Passing Yards (Our pick: 264.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
15 265.6 27 1.4 2

