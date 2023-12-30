The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) are heavy underdogs (by 14.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 140.5 points.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Loyola Chicago -14.5 140.5

Chippewas Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan has played four games this season that have had more than 140.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Central Michigan's matchups this season is 144.5, four more points than this game's point total.

Central Michigan has gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.

Central Michigan has a 4-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 2-8-0 mark of Loyola Chicago.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Chicago 5 50% 74.3 142.5 69.3 145.7 143.2 Central Michigan 4 40% 68.2 142.5 76.4 145.7 141.4

Additional Central Michigan Insights & Trends

The Chippewas average just 1.1 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Ramblers give up (69.3).

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Central Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Chicago 2-8-0 1-3 3-7-0 Central Michigan 4-6-0 1-4 6-4-0

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Chicago Central Michigan 6-8 Home Record 6-8 3-8 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

