The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) will visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.

Central Michigan has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chippewas rank 185th.

The Chippewas put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Ramblers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Central Michigan is 4-0.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home Central Michigan is scoring 75 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).

At home the Chippewas are giving up 67.5 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than they are on the road (88.6).

Central Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than away (26.7%).

