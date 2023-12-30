The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) will visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Ramblers have averaged.
  • Central Michigan has compiled a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Ramblers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Chippewas rank 185th.
  • The Chippewas put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.3 the Ramblers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 69.3 points, Central Michigan is 4-0.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Central Michigan is scoring 75 points per game, 11.2 more than it is averaging away (63.8).
  • At home the Chippewas are giving up 67.5 points per game, 21.1 fewer points than they are on the road (88.6).
  • Central Michigan sinks more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (4.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than away (26.7%).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Creighton L 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/19/2023 Davenport W 90-66 McGuirk Arena
12/21/2023 Detroit Mercy W 75-63 McGuirk Arena
12/30/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
1/2/2024 Buffalo - McGuirk Arena
1/6/2024 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena

