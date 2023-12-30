Saturday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-6) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Loyola Chicago to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 77, Central Michigan 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-12.6)

Loyola Chicago (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Loyola Chicago has compiled a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Central Michigan is 4-6-0. The Ramblers are 3-7-0 and the Chippewas are 6-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Central Michigan Performance Insights

The Chippewas' -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.2 points per game (309th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per contest (301st in college basketball).

The 32.9 rebounds per game Central Michigan accumulates rank 325th in the country, 2.6 fewer than the 35.5 its opponents collect.

Central Michigan connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

Central Michigan has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (301st in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (161st in college basketball).

