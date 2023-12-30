Bojan Bogdanovic and his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 128-122 loss versus the Celtics, Bogdanovic had 17 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bojan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 26 PR -- 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.8



Bojan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Raptors

Bogdanovic is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.2 per game.

He's taken 7.4 threes per game, or 9.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Pistons average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 114.5 points per contest.

The Raptors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are 24th in the NBA, allowing 27.4 per contest.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Bojan Bogdanovic vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 29 11 9 1 0 0 0 2/12/2023 38 33 5 3 3 1 0 11/14/2022 33 18 5 5 2 0 0

