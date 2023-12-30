Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Daron Bland: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Amon-Ra St. Brown versus the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Lions face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. We have stats and information available for you below.
Lions vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys
|175.4
|12.5
|5
|34
|11.29
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Daron Bland Insights
Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense
- Amon-Ra St. Brown's 1,281 receiving yards (91.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 106 catches on 146 targets with eight touchdowns.
- Through the air, Detroit is fifth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,795 (253.0 per game) and fifth in yards per attempt (7.0).
- The Lions' offensive attack has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 412 total points (27.5 per game).
- Detroit has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 35.9 times game, which is ninth in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Lions rank 11th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 63 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 39.9%.
Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense
- Daron Bland has picked off a team-high eight passes. He also has 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 14 passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Dallas has allowed the fifth-lowest amount of passing yards in the league, 2,760 (184.0 per game).
- The Cowboys' points-against average on defense is fifth-best in the NFL, at 19.1 per game.
- Two players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Dallas this season.
- 15 players have caught a touchdown against the Cowboys this season.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Daron Bland
|Rec. Targets
|146
|74
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|106
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.1
|45
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1281
|62
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|91.5
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|551
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|20
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|8
|8
|Interceptions
