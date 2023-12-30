Amon-Ra St. Brown has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Cowboys allow 184 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

St. Brown's 106 catches have yielded a team-high 1,281 total yards (and an average of 91.5 per game) and eight scores. He has been targeted 146 times.

St. Brown vs. the Cowboys

St. Brown vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Dallas in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

St. Brown will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Cowboys allow 184 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Cowboys have given up 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL defenses.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-120)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in nine of 14 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has received 27.1% of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (146 targets).

He has 1,281 receiving yards on 146 targets to rank 33rd in NFL play with 8.8 yards per target.

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in eight of 14 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has eight total touchdowns this season (15.7% of his team's 51 offensive TDs).

St. Brown (20 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.7% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 14 TAR / 12 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 7 REC / 112 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

