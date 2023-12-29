We have high school basketball competition in Wayne County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Alpena High School at Franklin High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29

2:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Livonia, MI

Livonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Arbor Preparatory High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29

2:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry Ford High School at South Lyon East High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29

3:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: South Lyon, MI

South Lyon, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Riverview Community High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29

5:00 PM ET on December 29 Location: Riverview, MI

Riverview, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grosse Pointe South High School at Fitzgerald High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 29

5:15 PM ET on December 29 Location: Warren, MI

Warren, MI Conference: Macomb Area Conference

Macomb Area Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Flat Rock High School