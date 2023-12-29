Shiawassee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Shiawassee County, Michigan today? We've got the information.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saline High School at New Haven High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: New Haven, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
