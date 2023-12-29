In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Robby Fabbri to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in eight of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Fabbri has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Fabbri averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 29%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:43 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:30 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:34 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:31 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

