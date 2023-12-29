Having won three in a row away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Predators' matchup with the Red Wings can be watched on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO, so tune in to catch the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Predators Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 27th in league action.

The Red Wings score the third-most goals in the league (123 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 35 16 18 34 15 17 41.2% Dylan Larkin 29 12 17 29 15 16 53.5% Lucas Raymond 35 10 16 26 15 15 25% Shayne Gostisbehere 34 7 19 26 13 8 - Moritz Seider 35 5 17 22 15 13 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators give up 3.1 goals per game (109 in total), 18th in the league.

The Predators' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals during that span.

Predators Key Players