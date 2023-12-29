Will Patrick Kane find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

Kane has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Kane's shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.