The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) travel to face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) after dropping six consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Norse score an average of 62.4 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 71.5 the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.5 points, Northern Kentucky is 2-2.

Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies score only 0.9 fewer points per game (75.5) than the Norse give up (76.4).

Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 76.4 points.

Northern Kentucky has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are making 39% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Norse allow to opponents (42.6%).

The Norse make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 2.8% less than the Golden Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%

11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)

11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54) Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

