Friday's game at Athletics Center O'rena has the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-6) taking on the Northern Kentucky Norse (2-8) at 7:00 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a 73-68 victory for Oakland, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Golden Grizzlies dropped their most recent outing 68-66 against Miami (OH) on Thursday.

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

ESPN+

Oakland vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 73, Northern Kentucky 68

Oakland Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Grizzlies took down the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 237 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 91-87, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Oakland 2023-24 Best Wins

91-87 on the road over Akron (No. 237) on November 6

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 340) on December 9

Oakland Leaders

Brooke Daniels: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG%

11.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.7 FG% Linda van Schaik: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Maddy Skorupski: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

10.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Markyia McCormick: 11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)

11.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54) Kianni Westbrook: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 50 FG%

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies average 75.5 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (305th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by four points per game.

Offensively, the Golden Grizzlies have fared better at home this year, averaging 84.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in road games.

Oakland is allowing 65.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (80).

