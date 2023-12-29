Newaygo County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Newaygo County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fremont High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Cloud High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Holton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
