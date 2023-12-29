The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. McNeese matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Michigan vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline McNeese Moneyline FanDuel Michigan (-9.5) 145.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Michigan has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, 10 out of the Wolverines' 12 games have gone over the point total.

McNeese has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cowboys games have hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+13000), Michigan is 48th in college basketball. It is far higher than that, 42nd, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Wolverines' national championship odds down from +8000 at the start of the season to +13000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 16th-biggest change.

With odds of +13000, Michigan has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

