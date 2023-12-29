How to Watch Michigan vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).
- Michigan has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 92nd.
- The Wolverines average 83.8 points per game, 26 more points than the 57.8 the Cowboys give up.
- Michigan has a 6-5 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.6.
- In terms of three-pointers, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|W 90-80
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/16/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 83-66
|Crisler Center
|12/19/2023
|Florida
|L 106-101
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/4/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/7/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Palestra
