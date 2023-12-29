The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.7 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (36.5%).

Michigan has a 6-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.5% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys sit at 92nd.

The Wolverines average 83.8 points per game, 26 more points than the 57.8 the Cowboys give up.

Michigan has a 6-5 record when putting up more than 57.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan scored 76.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.7).

In 2022-23, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.6.

In terms of three-pointers, Michigan performed better when playing at home last season, draining 8.2 threes per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule