Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) and McNeese Cowboys (10-2) squaring off at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 78-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

Michigan vs. McNeese Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 78, McNeese 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. McNeese

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-6.3)

Michigan (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Michigan has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while McNeese is 6-2-0. The Wolverines are 9-2-0 and the Cowboys are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 83.8 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per contest (328th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.

Michigan prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 38 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3 per outing.

Michigan makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (7.4).

The Wolverines' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 94.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 295th in college basketball.

Michigan has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (268th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (239th in college basketball).

