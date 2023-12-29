The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Rasmussen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in six of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 13.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:34 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:20 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:50 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.