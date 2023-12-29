Lapeer County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Lapeer County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Almont High School at Roscommon High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Memphis, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.