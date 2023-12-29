Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Kent County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mattawan High School at Grandville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Grandville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Sparta, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.