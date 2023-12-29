On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings square off with the Nashville Predators. Is Jonatan Berggren going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonatan Berggren score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Berggren stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Berggren has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Berggren has no points on the power play.

He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

