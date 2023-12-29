Will Jeff Petry Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 29?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeff Petry find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Petry stats and insights
- In one of 27 games this season, Petry scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Petry has no points on the power play.
- Petry averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Petry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:17
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
Red Wings vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
