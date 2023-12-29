On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is J.T. Compher going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Compher stats and insights

In six of 30 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:07 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:57 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:26 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 5-3 12/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

