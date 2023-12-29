Will J.T. Compher Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 29?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings go head to head against the Nashville Predators. Is J.T. Compher going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Compher stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Compher recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|22:26
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.