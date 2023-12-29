Huron County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Huron County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Laker High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ubly High School at St Mary School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Lake Leelanau, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.