Friday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-13, 0-2 Horizon League) and IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) going head to head at Indiana Farmers Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, IUPUI 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Detroit Mercy vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Detroit Mercy (-2.4)

Detroit Mercy (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

IUPUI is 1-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Detroit Mercy's 3-10-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Jaguars are 5-4-0 and the Titans are 6-7-0. IUPUI is 1-8 against the spread and 1-8 overall over its past 10 contests, while Detroit Mercy has gone 2-8 against the spread and 0-10 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans have a -214 scoring differential, falling short by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 61.4 points per game, 357th in college basketball, and are giving up 77.8 per contest to rank 318th in college basketball.

Detroit Mercy comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It pulls down 31 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.8.

Detroit Mercy makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball), 3.5 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.3% from deep (356th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 41.7%.

Detroit Mercy has lost the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 13 (280th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (255th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.