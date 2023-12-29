Clinton County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Clinton County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewamo-Westphalia High School at Williamston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Williamston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeWitt High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Sparta, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
