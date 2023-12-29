The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In two of 35 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Chiarot has no points on the power play.
  • Chiarot averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 109 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 27:48 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:38 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

