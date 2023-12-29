Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will face the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Little Caesars Arena. There are prop bets for DeBrincat available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:21 on the ice per game.

In DeBrincat's 35 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 21 of 35 games this year, DeBrincat has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

DeBrincat has posted an assist in a game 16 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple assists once.

DeBrincat's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of DeBrincat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 35 Games 2 34 Points 1 16 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

