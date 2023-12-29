Can we expect Alex DeBrincat scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, DeBrincat has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

DeBrincat averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

DeBrincat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 0 3 19:25 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 19:42 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:48 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:12 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:51 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:52 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

