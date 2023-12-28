Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodhaven High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Northville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamtramck High School at Summit Academy North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Romulus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Rouge High School at Waverly High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
