Thursday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Boston Celtics (23-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-28) at TD Garden features the Celtics' Jayson Tatum and the Pistons' Ausar Thompson as players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Celtics

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons fell to the Nets on Tuesday, 118-112. Cade Cunningham scored a team-high 41 points (and contributed five assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 41 9 5 1 1 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 23 3 2 0 0 3 Alec Burks 15 5 0 0 0 2

Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham gives the Pistons 23 points, 4.1 boards and 7 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Thompson averages 9.5 points, 7.6 boards and 2.3 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 10.4 points, 7 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaden Ivey averages 12.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.1 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

Killian Hayes' numbers for the season are 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 24.4 4.6 6.6 1.2 0.5 1.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.7 2.8 2.5 1 0.1 2.9 Jaden Ivey 13.9 4 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.8 Ausar Thompson 7.3 4.5 1.6 0.7 0.5 0.4 Isaiah Stewart 6.7 5.4 2 0.1 0.3 0.9

