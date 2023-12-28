Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on Thursday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 23.0 points Cunningham scores per game are 0.5 less than his prop total on Thursday.

He has collected 4.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.0 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -179)

The 28.5 points prop bet over/under set for Tatum on Thursday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (26.9).

He has averaged 8.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Thursday.

Tatum has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Tatum has knocked down 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

