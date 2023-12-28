The Detroit Pistons (2-28) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for their Thursday, December 28 matchup with the Boston Celtics (23-6) at TD Garden, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Pistons' last game on Tuesday ended in a 118-112 loss to the Nets. Cade Cunningham scored 41 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep Killian Hayes PG Questionable Illness 9.1 3.1 4.4

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Lamar Stevens: Questionable (Illness), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Questionable (Heel)

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

