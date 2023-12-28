Pistons vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - December 28
The Detroit Pistons (2-28) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for their Thursday, December 28 matchup with the Boston Celtics (23-6) at TD Garden, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pistons' last game on Tuesday ended in a 118-112 loss to the Nets. Cade Cunningham scored 41 points in the Pistons' loss, leading the team.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
|Killian Hayes
|PG
|Questionable
|Illness
|9.1
|3.1
|4.4
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Lamar Stevens: Questionable (Illness), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Questionable (Heel)
Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET
