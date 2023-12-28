Pistons vs. Celtics December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics (18-5) play the Detroit Pistons (2-22) at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.
Pistons vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSDET
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham provides 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the Pistons.
- Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's sinking 46.5% of his shots from the floor.
- Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while putting up 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pistons are receiving 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this year.
- The Pistons are receiving 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaden Ivey this year.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum puts up 27.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown averages 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jrue Holiday puts up 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Derrick White averages 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis posts 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.
Pistons vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Pistons
|117.3
|Points Avg.
|108.8
|108.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.2
|47.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|36.6%
|Three Point %
|33.8%
