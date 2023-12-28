At TD Garden on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the Detroit Pistons (2-28) hope to halt a 27-game losing streak when visiting the Boston Celtics (23-6) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Celtics matchup.

Pistons vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSDET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Pistons vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-16.5) 231.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-17) 230 -2000 +1040 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pistons vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +295 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.2 points per game. They're putting up 120.1 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 109.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.5 points per game, with a -346 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.3 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 120.8 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams are scoring 229.4 points per game between them, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 230.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit has covered 10 times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Pistons and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +40000 - Celtics +375 +130 -

