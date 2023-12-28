Ottawa County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Ottawa County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ottawa County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jenison High School at Coldwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Coldwater, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
