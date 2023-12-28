The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Wolstein Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cleveland State -2.5 147.5

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 147.5 points in six of 13 outings.

Oakland has a 145.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Oakland has a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Oakland has been victorious in three of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Golden Grizzlies have a record of 3-5 when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oakland has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cleveland State 5 41.7% 76.2 147.7 69.8 143.3 143.3 Oakland 6 46.2% 71.5 147.7 73.5 143.3 145.3

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Vikings beat the spread 12 times in 23 Horizon League games last season.

The Golden Grizzlies' 71.5 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 69.8 the Vikings give up.

Oakland is 7-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall when it scores more than 69.8 points.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cleveland State 8-4-0 3-3 6-6-0 Oakland 9-4-0 6-2 8-5-0

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cleveland State Oakland 13-3 Home Record 8-6 7-9 Away Record 5-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 8-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

