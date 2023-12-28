Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Oakland County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Walled Lake Northern High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28

12:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI

Commerce Charter Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Foley High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28

1:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Troy High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28

2:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Troy, MI

Troy, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28

5:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Milford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28

6:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Highland, MI

Highland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Madison High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 28

6:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: Madison Heights, MI

Madison Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shrine Catholic High School at Harbor Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Harbor Springs, MI

Harbor Springs, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Stoney Creek High School