How to Watch Oakland vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.6% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
- Oakland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 13th.
- The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 71.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 69.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.
- Oakland has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Oakland averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).
- At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
- Oakland knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|W 77-63
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Milwaukee
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.