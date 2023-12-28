The Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) after victories in seven straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oakland Stats Insights

  • The Golden Grizzlies are shooting 44.4% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 44.6% the Vikings' opponents have shot this season.
  • Oakland is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings sit at 13th.
  • The Golden Grizzlies score an average of 71.5 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 69.8 the Vikings give up to opponents.
  • Oakland has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Oakland averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (69.9).
  • At home, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 76.2.
  • Oakland knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.1%) than away (30.9%).

Oakland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 @ Eastern Michigan W 77-63 George Gervin GameAbove Center
12/18/2023 @ Michigan State L 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/20/2023 @ Dayton L 91-67 UD Arena
12/28/2023 @ Cleveland State - Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Milwaukee - Athletics Center O'rena

