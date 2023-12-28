Thursday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) going head to head at Wolstein Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cleveland State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

There is no line set for the game.

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Wolstein Center

Oakland vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Oakland 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Oakland vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-1.4)

Cleveland State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Cleveland State's record against the spread this season is 8-4-0, while Oakland's is 9-4-0. The Vikings have a 6-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 8-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Cleveland State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Oakland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies' -26 scoring differential (being outscored by two points per game) is a result of putting up 71.5 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (245th in college basketball).

The 33.4 rebounds per game Oakland accumulates rank 308th in the nation. Their opponents collect 34.1.

Oakland makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.5. It shoots 32.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35%.

Oakland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.5 per game (76th in college basketball) and force 11 (277th in college basketball).

