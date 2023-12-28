High school basketball competition in Muskegon County, Michigan is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Muskegon County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Muskegon Heights High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 28

4:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Cloud High School at Holton High School