Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Macomb County, Michigan today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop Foley High School at South Lake High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 28

1:30 PM ET on December 28 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chippewa Valley High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 28

2:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waterford Kettering High School at Romeo High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28

5:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling Heights High School at Stoney Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28

7:00 PM ET on December 28 Location: Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseville High School at Renaissance High School