Jalen Duren plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 118-112 loss to the Nets, Duren had 12 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Duren's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.5 11.4 Rebounds 10.5 11.2 11.0 Assists -- 2.6 2.5 PRA -- 26.3 24.9 PR -- 23.7 22.4



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Duren has made 5.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.

Duren's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 24 per contest, third in the league.

Jalen Duren vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 24 2 8 1 0 0 0 2/6/2023 28 7 14 0 0 0 0 11/12/2022 17 2 12 1 0 0 2 11/9/2022 30 10 10 2 0 1 1

