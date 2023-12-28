Jalen Duren NBA Player Preview vs. the Celtics - December 28
Jalen Duren plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.
In this piece we'll examine Duren's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|12.5
|11.4
|Rebounds
|10.5
|11.2
|11.0
|Assists
|--
|2.6
|2.5
|PRA
|--
|26.3
|24.9
|PR
|--
|23.7
|22.4
Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Duren has made 5.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.0% of his team's total makes.
- Duren's Pistons average 103.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.
- The Celtics are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.9 points per game.
- On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 42.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 10th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 24 per contest, third in the league.
Jalen Duren vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/15/2023
|24
|2
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/6/2023
|28
|7
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11/12/2022
|17
|2
|12
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11/9/2022
|30
|10
|10
|2
|0
|1
|1
