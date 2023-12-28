Gratiot County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Gratiot County, Michigan, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Baptist Academy at Breckenridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Breckenridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.